Joyce Maynard

Joyce Hope Maynard, 71, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rose of Sharon Church, Chesapeake, with Pastor Gordon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

