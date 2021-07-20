Cincinnati Reds 2021 Draft Selections
2021 Reds Draft Picks
1. Matt McLain SS
1A. Jay Allen CF
CBA. Mat Nelson C
2. Andrew Abbott LHP
3. Jose Torres SS
4. Ruben Ibarra 1B
5. Thomas Farr RHP
6. Justice Thompson CF
7. Kevin Abel RHP
8. Hunter Parks RHP
9. Jack Rogers LF
10. Donovan Benoit RHP
11. Shawn Guilliams P
12. Julian Aguiar P
13. Michael Trautwein C
14. Carter Raffield P
15. Blake Dunn OF
16. Owen Holt P
17. Dennis Boatman P
18. Austin Callahan 3B
19. Ryan Cardona P
20. Javi Rivera P
You Might Like
Herd QB Wells named to Davey O’Brien, Maxwell Award nominee lists
Jason Corriher Marshall Athletics HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s Grant Wells was selected to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch... read more