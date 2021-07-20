Gerald Holderby

Gerald Robert Holderby, 69, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.