Geraldine Clagg

Geraldine Marie Clagg, 77, of Chesapeake, died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.