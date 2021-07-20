Herd QB Wells named to Davey O’Brien, Maxwell Award nominee lists

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s Grant Wells was selected to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List on Tuesday.

The Charleston native was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the list.

It was the second such honor in as many days for Wells, who was tabbed to the Maxwell Award list on Monday.

He was named to both lists during the course of the 2020 season, a campaign that saw him throw for 18 touchdowns (fourth nationally among freshmen) and 2,091 yards (fifth nationally among freshmen).

Last year, he was also the first Conference USA quarterback in league history to early first team all-conference honors, which was a driving force behind being named C-USA Freshman of the Year.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2021 college football season.

All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.

For the second straight year, players honored as weekly Davey O’Brien Great 8 recipients, as well as any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee, will be added to form the official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List on Monday, October 18. The Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021 will be announced on Monday, Oct.25.

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the QB Class of 2021 list will be named on Monday, Nov. 8. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Monday, Nov. 22).

The 2021 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Fan voting on social media will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee’s ballots.

The 45th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Febr. 21, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday morning, Wells was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List this morning, an honor given annually to college football’s most outstanding player.

Later in the day, Conference USA released its 2021 Watch List with Wells, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, defensive back Steven Gilmore and punt returner Talik Keaton ranked among the top names in the league this fall.

All five Thundering Herd players were all-conference selections a year ago.

Wells, the reigning C-USA Freshman of the Year, was named to the first team along with Gilmore and Keaton at punt returner. Mollette and Edwards were selected to the second team.