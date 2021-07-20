Ironton Junior League All-Stars State Champions

The Ironton 13-14-year-old Junior League All-stars defeated Jefferson-Ashtabula-Geneva All Stars 6-2 on Sunday to capture the Ohio Junior League Championship played at the Rock Hill High School varsity baseball field. Ironton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and was never headed. J-A-G got its two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Team members are: front row from left to right, Ethan Sutton, Jase Williams, Braydon Baker, Bryson Kearns, Evan Aldridge, Carson Lyons and Nate Sloan; second row from left to right, coach Tim Aldridge, Gabe Fitzpatrick, coach Jason Philyaw, Carson Freeman, Dawson Philyaw, Clay Porter, Carter Bridges and head coach Collin Freeman. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)