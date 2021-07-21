2021 Lawrence County Fair winners
SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN
Meredith Humphreys
FAIR QUEEN AND PRINCESS PAGEANT
Fair queen – Willow Maynard
First Runner up – Brea Belville
Second runner up – Makenzie Daniels
Fair princess – Enola Cade
First runner up – Kirsten Dome
Second runner up – Allie Stallard
Little Miss – Averi Wilson
CHICKENS
Market chickens
Grand champion – Eilee Freeman
Reserve champion – Remee Carpenter
Fancy poultry
Grand champion – Alex Walker
Reserve champion – Eilee Freeman
Senior showman – Eilee Freeman
Junior showman – Alex Walker
GOATS
Pygmy goats
Grand champion – Joey Jackson
Reserve champion – Baylee Saunders
Meat production goat
Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels
Reserve champion – Gracie Daniels
Specialty goats
Grand champion – Willow Maynard
Senior showman
Grand champion – Willow Maynard
Reserve champion – Gracie Daniels
Junior showman
Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels
Reserve champion – Bailey Fuller
Market goats
Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels
Reserve champion – Isabella Kerns
Senior showman – Gracie Daniels
Junior showman – Isabella Kerns
LAMBS
Grand champion – Lily Schneider
Reserve champion – Lily Schneider
Senior showman – Lily Schneider
Junior showman – Meredith Rogers
HOGS
Grand champion – Jason Lewis
Reserve champion – Devin Fife
Senior showman – Meredith Humphreys
Junior showman – Jason Lewis
RABBITS
Market rabbits
Grand champion – Jocelyn Carpenter
Reserve champion – Jonah Carpenter
Senior showman – Brea Belville
Junior showman – Kirsten Dome
Breeding rabbits
Grand champion – Leah Gorby
Reserve champion – Leah Gorby
CATTLE
Beef breeding
Grand champion – Allison Payne
Market steer
Grand champion– Teddilynn Craft
Reserve champion – Sophia Fout
Feeder steer
Grand champion – Sophia Fout
Senior showman – Teddilynn Craft
Junior showman – Sophia Fout
OLD TIMER SHOWMANSHIP
Hogs – Trista Ferguson
Lambs – Ethan Cade
Goats – Kent Wells
Cattle – Levi Cade
Fair hosts first old timer showmanship competition
