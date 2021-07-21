Sunday marked 100 years since the birth of U.S. Senator and Mercury 7 astronaut John Glenn (1921-2016). Members of Ohio’s delegation to Congress spoke of the state native’s life:

“As many of you know, he was born in Cambridge and raised in New Concord. The two towns are hosting a John Glenn Centennial Celebration this weekend. Glenn’s achievements are many, and are too numerous to list here. Some highlights: He was the third American in space; the first American to orbit the Earth; and he became the oldest person to fly in space in 1998 at the age of 77. When the United States entered World War II, Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps; he flew combat missions in both WWII and the Korean War. Later, he was elected Senator and served for 24 years. After his Senate career, Glenn continued to be a tireless advocate for NASA and the space program.

His legacy is one of great risk and great accomplishment. He and his fellow Mercury 7 astronauts woke up every day knowing they’d be doing things that could cost them their lives…yet they did them anyway. John Glenn made history, and he willingly and humbly served the country he loved. I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize him today in Cambridge.”

— U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson

“It’s obvious how much the legacy of John and Annie means to this community,” said Brown. “They met here, they fell in love here – an infectious, inspiring love. And they carried the stories and the lessons and the values of Cambridge and New Concord with them, throughout their lives and their public service.

John knew, as he later wrote in his memoir that, ‘government can change people’s lives for the better,’” said Brown. “John believed in investing in the American people. He saw what the New Deal did for his family, and his future. There’s no reason we can’t do the same again today. And this time, we bring everyone along.”

— U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, speaking at a celebration in Glenn’s hometown of New Concord