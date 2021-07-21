Kathy Lee
Kathy Diane Lee, 70, of Ironton, died on July 14, 2021.
There will be a service for family and close friends at Leatherwood Cemetery, followed by fellowship at Leatherwood church at a later date. Pastor Mike Huff and Tim Jayne will conduct the memorial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leatherwood Church in her name.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Lee family with arrangements.
To offer condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
