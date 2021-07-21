Robert Short

Robert Lee Short, 75, of South Point, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

