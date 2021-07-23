Donation made for rescued beagles

Charleston, West Virginia shop Kin Ship Goods announced it raised $3,266 from sales of its T-shirts to go to Pitiful Paws rescue group. The funds will be used to care for 71 emaciated beagles that were rescued from a Lawrence County home last month. Seen here with the check to the rescue group is Sissy, a senior beagle and the mascot of the store, owned by Dan Davis and Hillary Harrison.