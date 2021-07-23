Ladies 9-Hole League welcomes back Fox

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — As the Sweathog foursome said to their teacher Mr. Kotter in the old TV show, “Welcome back.”

The Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association foursome of Pat Riggs, Pat Lambert, Arlene McClellan and Lana Moore welcomed back Sharon Fox on Tuesday during the weekly outing at the Pine Grove Golf Club.

Fox has been unable to golf with the group for an extended period while recovering from cataract surgery.

Lana Moore served as hostess and served the breakfast treats at the brief business meeting.

She then announced the day’s events and the ladies hit the links for nine holes of golf.

Lambert came away as an event winner while Moore won the other event and also grabbed low putts honors.

Next week after a brief 8:30 a.m. business meeting and breakfast, the ladies will tee off at 9:00, 9:10 and 9:20.

Anyone unable to meet at 8:30 can still join the group on the tees at 9 a.m.

The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.

Pine Creek Golf Club is public and anyone is permitted to play.