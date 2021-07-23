July 23, 2021

Published 12:18 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Nancy Ferris

Nancy Ellen Ferris, 73, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Leslie Ferris.

A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 5–6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

