July 26, 2021

Marshall PK Ciucci on C-USA preseason academic watch list

By Associated Press

Published 12:14 am Monday, July 26, 2021

Jason Corriher
Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall kicker Shane Ciucci has been named to Conference USA’s Preseason Academic Watch List, the league office has announced.
The Livonia, Michigan native handled all field goal and extra point duties for the Thundering Herd in 2020. He made seven of 10 field goals, with a long of 43 yards, and all 36 extra point attempts.
He finished the season second only to Brenden Knox (60) on the Marshall team with 57 points.
Ciucci transferred to the Thundering Herd from Fresno State following the 2018 season.
The Thundering Herd opens its season with a 3:30 p.m. game at Navy on Saturday, Sept. 4.

