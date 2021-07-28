Corrections officer arrested for sexual misconduct

A Scioto County corrections officer has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a former female inmate.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office had launched an investigation after getting information on July 14 regarding possible sexual misconduct involving a male correctional officer James Layne IV, 46, of Franklin Furnace, and a female inmate.

During the initial steps of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that sexual misconduct was taking place between the correctional officer and a former female inmate.

The correctional officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

On Friday, the Scioto County Grand Jury indicted Layne on the criminal charges of third-degree felony sexual battery and second –degree misdemeanor dereliction of duty.

Layne has been arrested on the indictment and is being held on no bond.