Tina Mosley

Tina Arean Mosley, 47, of Pedro, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Vernon Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.