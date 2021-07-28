U.S. 23 one lane each direction through Thursday at Russell for viaduct bridge work

RUSSELL, Ky. – Contractors will restrict U.S. 23 to one lane each direction at Russell in Greenup County as overhead bridge work continues on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project.

By Wednesday afternoon or evening, the U.S. 23 northbound slow lane (right lane) will be closed at the new viaduct crossing just north of the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection. It will remain closed through Thursday.

Southbound U.S. 23 remains one lane – the right hand slow lane is closed – through the project area.

Due to the volume of U.S. 23 traffic – as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use the highway there – significant backups are likely. To avoid delays, motorists should seek alternate routes.

The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell. Construction will continue through the summer.

To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.