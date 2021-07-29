Chester Seagraves

Chester “Joe” Seagraves, 59, of Ironton, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Sparks) Seagraves.

Visitation for family and friends will be 1–3 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the Seagraves family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.