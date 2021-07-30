Ila Biggs

Ila Pauline Biggs, 96, of South Point, died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.