Miles Stewart

Miles William Stewart, died on July 28, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born on Monday, July 21, 2021, a son to Robilyn Kemper Emlund and Mark Stewart, of Ashland, Kentucky

There will be no public services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Stewart family during this difficult time.