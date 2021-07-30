Thomas Watson

Thomas (Tom) Gerald Watson, 86, formerly of Ironton, died on July 12, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida.

A funeral service was held on July 21, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida. followed by interment at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, was entrusted with arrangements.

