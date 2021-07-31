Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has new health program officer and communications, research manager

HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently welcomed Claire Snyder, health program officer, and Kim Price, communications and research manager, to the foundation’s grantmaking team.

Snyder’s experience has centered on education, advocacy and fostering community connections. Most recently, she worked in higher education as coordinator of the Marshall University Women’s & Gender Center. In this role, she oversaw collaborative programming and student-focused services.

Previously, Snyder served Cabell County families as a resource specialist for the Mountain State Healthy Families home visiting program. She has also worked extensively with youth in residential care at Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens. Snyder earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Marshall University.

Price’s experience in healthcare marketing and community relations has focused on communications, advertising and public relations.

She was a member of the marketing and community relations team at St. Mary’s Medical Center for over 16 years.

Her previous work experience also includes a position as copy editor at The Portsmouth Daily Times in Portsmouth.

Price is a freelance writer and a member of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, majoring in print journalism, and served as an editor for The Parthenon, Marshall’s student news organization.

For more information about the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org or contact Janell E. Ray at 304-397-5955.