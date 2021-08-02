Andrea White

April 7, 1940–July 31, 2021

Andrea Sue White, 81, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence.

The Huntington, West Virginia native was born April 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Dave and Florence Harvey Edwards.

She was also preceded in death on April 14, 2021 by her husband, Ronald Lee White, whom she married Aug. 19, 1967.

Andrea was a 1958 graduate of Huntington East High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree in 1967 from Marshall University.

She was a former school teacher in Atlanta, Georgia and at Cabell Elementary School in Huntington, West Virginia. She was also a substitute teacher for the Rock Hill and Symmes Valley School districts as well as being active with the Lawrence County Humane Society.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Dave Edwards and Florence Gayle Rowsey.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Rene and Jeffrey Hairston, of Ironton; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Todd and Angie White, of Ironton, six grandchildren, Stephanie (Brent) Owens, of Ironton, Brianna (Paul Saunders) Hairston, of Huntington, West Virginia, Braedan Hairston, of Ironton, Sydney Hairston, of Ironton, Stefanie (Brysen) Markins, of Ironton and Justin Todd (Sierra) White, of Ironton; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Judith J. Morris, of Hurricane, West Virginia; and a brother, William Edwards, of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dennie Hankins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday evening from 5–7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The White family requests donations be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, P.O. Box 412, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

