Brenna Shavor

Brenna Ree Shavor, 39, of Proctorville, died on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

