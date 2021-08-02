Jerry McMillian Sr.

Jerry McMillian Sr., 64, of Proctorville, died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Diana Pinkerman officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday, also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.