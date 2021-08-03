FOOD: Apple Guacamole and Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

Apple Guacamole

• 3 ripe avocados, halved and pitted

• 1/2 cup finely chopped Vidalia onion

• 1/2 cup snipped fresh cilantro

• 1 lime, juice only

• Bottled hot pepper sauce, to taste

• 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Tortilla chips

In bowl, use fork to mash avocados, onion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper sauce to desired consistency. Stir in apple and season with salt, to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.

Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

• Cubed watermelon

• Watermelon balls, skewered

• Watermelon wedges

• Watermelon sticks

• Flower-shaped watermelon cutouts

• Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, halved

• Ham and cheese pinwheels

• Sliced veggies, such as cucumbers,

carrots, sweet peppers and celery

• Sliced fruit

• Pretzels

• Crackers

• Small bowl of candy (optional)

Prepare watermelon, sandwiches, pinwheels, veggies, fruit, pretzels, crackers and candy, if desired.

On large board or platter, arrange all ingredients.

