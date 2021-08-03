Hermalee Salyers

July 13, 1928– July 30, 2021

Hermalee “Tootie” Salyers, 93, of Ohio Furnace, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

The Sitka, Kentucky native was born July 13, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Ervin and Alka Salyer Bayes.

She was also preceded in death on Dec. 16, 2006 by her husband, Walter “Peanut” Salyers, whom she married Nov. 29, 1947.

Tootie was a graduate of Fleming High School, and retired in 1990 after working over 22 years in dietary at the Lawrence County General Hospital.

She attended the Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church and was a member of the “Over 55 Club”.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Phillips.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Gail Gambill, of Portsmouth; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Lynn and Mike Klaiber, of Ohio Furnace; four grandchildren, Brett (Missy) Gambill, Christi Gambill, Kevin (Sonja) Gambill and Jeremy (Brandy) Klaiber; twelve great-grandchildren, Alexis Niziol, Skyler Wisner, Dion White, Gabe Gambill, Sailor Shabazz, Dillon Gambill, Abby Gambill, Kaedan Klaiber, Kenan Klaiber, Kasia Klaiber, Ana Klaiber, Zariah Klaiber and Sophia Klaiber; four great-great-grandchildren, Brantley Niziol, Piper Niziol, Blake Niziol and Atlas Wisner; and her brother, Dean Bayes of Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jared Timberlake officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Friends may call 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family has requested that all visitors attending services, please wear a mask, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.

