August 3, 2021

Jeanna Hieronimus

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Jeanna Hieronimus

Jeanna LaRay Hieronimus, 79, of Carthage, Tennessee passed away, in her home, on Friday, July 30, 2021.
LaRay is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alva Hieronimus; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Mary Hieronimus, and Greg and Amanda Hieronimus; and her grandson, James Hieronimus.
LaRay was born on Aug. 5, 1941, to James and Dorothy Burd Wiseman.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James (Coke) Wiseman.

LaRay was survived by her siblings, Wilma Boggess, Ruth Shafer, Karen (Sue), Fetters, Clarence Wiseman, Carlene Shively; and sister-in-law Sandy Wiseman.

