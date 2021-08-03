August 3, 2021

Kenneth Hughes

By Obituaries

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Kenneth Hughes

Kenneth Ray Hughes, 85, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

