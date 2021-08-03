Lynda Bridges

March 21, 1944–July 28, 2021

Lynda Sue Reaper Bridges, 77, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Concord Nursing Home in Wheelersburg.

The Ironton native was born March 21, 1944, the daughter of the late John Reaper and the late Rose (Bud) Reaper Sharp.

She was also the wife of the late Jerry Bridges.

Lynda was a retired cook for the Rock Hill school district, a deli clerk for Tipton’s Grocery and a clerk of the S. S. Kresge Company.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family, having parties and cooking for everyone.

She was famous for her broccoli casserole and dirt cake.

Lynda was of the Baptist faith and truly loved all people, and rarely would you see her without a smile on her face.

Lynda will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Reaper, Art Reaper, and Bill Reaper; brothers-in-law, Everett Ross, Bob Adams and Jim Bob Douglas; sisters, Gerry Sergent, Connie Ross-Adams and Joyce Reaper; grandson, Collier Jaye Bridges; and a very special friend, George Rogers.

Survivors include her children, Chuck Bridges, of Ironton, Staci (Jason) Mays, of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, Chad (Rhonda) Bridges, of Ironton; grandchildren, Alisha Roche, of Destin, Florida, Heath (Paige) Bridges, of South Point, David (Tara) Bridges, of Ironton, Jessica (Casey) Mace, of Ironton, Liberty Mays, of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, Averi Mays, of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, Carter Bridges, Kaylee Bridges and Jarrett Bridges, all of Ironton; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Crager, of South Point, and Kathy Douglas, of Ironton; sisters-in-law, Debbie Reaper, of Ironton, Jeanie Reaper, of Ironton, and Barb Reaper, of Pedro; brother-in-law, Gary (Sandy) Sergent, of Pedro; special niece, Tammy Holbrook, of Russell, Kentucky; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday evening from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.