William Williams

Published 10:21 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

William Joseph Williams, 61, of South Point, originally from Dayton, died on Aug. 1, 2021, with his family by his side at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Williams.

Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jerry Shaw officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

