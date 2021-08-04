August 4, 2021

Calvin Tackett

By Obituaries

Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Calvin Tackett

Calvin Lee Tackett, 83, of Chesapeake, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

