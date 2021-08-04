August 4, 2021

  • 81°

Keith Johnson

By Obituaries

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Keith Johnson

Keith E. Johnson, 57, of Ironton, unexpectedly passed away on July 17, 2021.

Keith was a contractor, woodworker and avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Phyllis “Flip” Johnson; a brother, Kevin Johnson; and special animal child, Marley.

He is survived by wife, Kelly George Johnson; his dad, Billy Johnson; two sisters, Jeanette Linn and Christy Spears, and one brother, Dooley; four children, Mandy, Tracy, Jessica and Jimmy; three stepchildren, Kate, Dillon and Cass; and numerous nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise in Lawrence County, have you changed your approach to going out in public, whether through mask wearing or avoiding large gatherings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business