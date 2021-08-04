The “Thundering Herd Rally” stampedes to 9th Street Live

HUNTINGTON – Marshall University and Kindred Communications’ 93.7 The DAWG, flagship station of the Thundering Herd Radio Network, are coming together to host a special night of Yes Chevy Ford Ninth Street Live to kick off football season and celebrate the 2020 men’s soccer National Champions and all things green and white Friday, Aug. 20.

In addition to the normal activities that take place every Friday night at the weekly concert series, The Thundering Herd Rally will feature the 2020 National Champion Marshall Men’s soccer team, new Marshall head football coach Charles Huff and the Marshall Football Team, the Marching Thunder, Marco, cheerleaders, coaches and players from men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and more.

The Thundering Herd Rally will begin at 7 p.m. with music from Huntington’s Oakwood Road Band, followed by the arrival of the Marching Thunder to kick off the rally.

Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, said he is excited to once again partner with Marshall University.

“After not being able to do the Thundering Herd Rally in person last year due to the pandemic, we can’t wait to see Herd fans back together again in their green and white to kick off the upcoming seasons,” Kirtner said.

“We are so proud of our relationship with Marshall University and we’re honored to put on such a great event for the community and fans.”

Kirtner said Kindred Communications has been discussing logistics and making plans for the event since January with Mallory Jarrell, Marshall director of trademarks and branding and Tyler Able, Marshall assistant athletic director of marketing.

“I can’t thank Mallory and Tyler enough. This great event couldn’t happen with out them,” Kirtner said.

The night will also feature a number of giveaways including tickets and merchandise.

Ninth Street Live is a weekly live music event on 9th Street in between 3rd and 4th Avenues that takes place every Friday night at 7 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

Remaining scheduled acts include The MFB August 6, Madhouse Aug. 27 and Huntington Music and Arts Festival Night featuring the Buffalo Wabs on Sept. 3.

In addition to Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet, 9th Street Live is presented by Mountain State Beverage’s Bold Rock, Founders All Day Vacay, Rancho La Gloria and Stone Buenaveza.

Sponsors of the concert series include The Herald-Dispatch, Thoroughbred Construction, Little Caesars, Wendy’s, Summit Beer Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie and the Marshall Hall of Fame Café.

Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340 and Kindred Digital.

9th Street Live Schedule

(Schedule subject to change)

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 – The MFB

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 – Ona with Corduroy Brown

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Thundering Herd Rally with the Oakwood Road Band

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 – Madhouse

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 – Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring the Buffalo Wabs with Chocolate 4 Wheeler