Herd’s Edwards on Lombardi watch list

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall defensive lineman Jamare Edwards was named to the Lombardi Award Watch List on Thursday.

The honor goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

It is the second such honor for the Miami native in as many weeks. He was selected for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday.

Edwards was a second team All-Conference USA pick last year after amassing 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. He also started all 10 games at defensive tackle for Marshall over the course of the 2020 season.

To be considered for the Lombardi Award, players must be an NCAA FBS team member and meet the following qualifications:

• Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

• Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

• Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.

• Be eligible to participate in the current season.

Honorary Chair and Famed Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer, 1987 Winner Chris Spielman, the four nominees, and their coaches will attend the award ceremony on December 8th event in Houston Texas.