James Bennett Jr.

James Otis Bennett Jr., died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Redith (Boster) Bennett.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Steve Cook officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Aid Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

The family has requested all those attending services to please wear a mask.

To offer the Bennett family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

