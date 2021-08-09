August 10, 2021

Iva Bentley

By Obituaries

Published 2:39 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Iva Bentley

Iva Hammond Bentley, 89, of Coal Grove, died on Aug. 7, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be noon Tuesday at Zoar Cemetery, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with the Reverend Kenny Ruggles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.

To offer the Bentley family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

