Reva Pennington

Aug. 22, 1944–Aug. 8, 2021

Reva A. (Jordan) Pennington, 76, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Kingsbrook Life Center.

She was born Aug. 22, 1944, to the late Clyde and Elizabeth (Richards) Jordan and also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Pennington, on March 10, 2014.

Reva graduated from Coal Grove/Dawson-Bryant High School and retired from Tipton’s Grocery Bakery in 1997 after 17 years of service.

She was a member of First Nazarene Church of Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Avonell (Harvey) Roscoe.

Those left to cherish her memory is two sons, Charles Denver (Jeannie) Pennington, of Forest, Virginia, and Richard Lee (Ronda) Pennington, of South Point; three granddaughters, Savanah Thacker, of Ironton, Ella and Lainey Pennington of Forest, Virginia; and a grandson, Maxwell Pennington of Forest, Virginia.

