Larry Harrison

May 15, 1969–Aug. 7, 2021

Larry Joseph Harrison, 52, of Coal Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born May 15, 1969, a son of the late Junior and Bonnie Craycraft Harrison.

Larry was a 1989 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and was saved and baptized at the Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church in Coal Grove.

Larry was an account manager for G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Franklin Furnace and the head of maintenance at the L & J. Dairy Bar in Coal Grove.

He was a former youth football, basketball and baseball coach in Coal Grove and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Coal Grove Hornets fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Linda Johnson; and brothers, Richard “Rick” Harrison, Randy Harrison and Tim Harrison.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kelli Cox Harrison, of Coal Grove; daughter, Larissa Irene (Dakota) Willis, of Enterprise, Alabama; son, Nathaniel Joseph (Lexie Plaster) Harrison, of Coal Grove; son, Jordan Matthew Harrison, of Coal Grove; his first grandchild, Harper Jo Harrison that is due Dec. 11, 2021; sister, Connie Harrison, of Coal Grove; sister, Nancy (John) Payne, of Ironton;

sister, Mary (Kenny) Delawder, of Ironton; brother, Jimmy Harrison, of Ironton; brother, Jeff Harrison, of South Point; uncle, Larry (Vickie) Craycraft, of Gallipolis; mother-in-law, Johnda Henderson, of Ironton; father-in-law, Ora (Donna) Cox, of Ironton; brother in law, Shane (Brandi) Cox, of Decatur; brother-in-law, Gary (Summer) Burchett, of Coal Grove; sister-in-law, Leah Burchett, of Kenova West Virginia; and he is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer – Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday evening from 6–8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Harrison family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.