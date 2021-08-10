Stephen Jenkins

Stephen Paul Jenkins, 63, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Ryan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

