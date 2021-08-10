August 11, 2021

Stephen Jenkins

By Obituaries

Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Stephen Jenkins

Stephen Paul Jenkins, 63, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Ryan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Jenkins family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

