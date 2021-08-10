August 11, 2021

Wayne Leadman

By Obituaries

Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Wayne Leadman

Wayne Allen Leadman, 41, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

