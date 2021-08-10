Wayne Leadman
Wayne Allen Leadman, 41, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
