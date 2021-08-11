August 11, 2021

Carol Taylor

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Carol Ann (Rayburn) Taylor, 72, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky

She is survived by her husband, Frederick D. Taylor.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Brent Baker officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer the Taylor family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

