Brenda Morris

Brenda Sue Morris, 66, of Kitts Hill, died on Aug. 10, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Morris family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.