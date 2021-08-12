Donald Frum Jr.

Donald Wayne Frum Jr., 73, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.