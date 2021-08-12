Donna Arthurs

August 12, 2021

Donna Ruth (Daniel) Arthurs, of Ohio Furnace, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Arthurs.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, with Dave Schug officiating, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and noon–1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Masks are required at the family’s request. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.
