Charles Brown III

June 18, 1950–Aug. 8, 2021

Charles Wesley “Pocket” Brown III, 71, of Canal Winchester, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Mr. Brown was born June 18, 1950, in Ironton, a son of the late Charles Wesley Brown II and Alma Sanders Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Verjeana (Freeman) Brown, whom he married July 23, 2005.

Charles was a 1968 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Columbus State Community College, where he received his certification as an appraiser.

He retired from the Atomic Plant in Piketon. He was also a certified pipe fitter, mason and a former employee of Kroger.

He attended Triedstone Baptist Church in Ironton and was an active member of the New Birth Christian Ministries in Columbus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vernetta Brown; mother-in-law, Verjean Lewis; and father-in-law, Jimmy Lewis.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children, Carl McCall, of Cincinnati, Charles (Dusty) McCall, of Ironton, Christopher (Megan) Brown, of Cincinnati, Kelly Brown, of Cincinnati, Alonzo Saxton Sr., of New Albany, Tyrone Saxton, of New Albany, Mark Saxton, of Ironton, and Christina Saxton, of Pickerington; sister, Helen Brown, of Ironton; niece, Michelle Brown, of Chicago; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Sudderth, James Sudderth, Edward Sudderth, Albert Sudderth and Deborah Sudderth; special granddaughter and caregiver, Kamery Saxton; and forty-two grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 514 S. Eighth St., Ironton, with Pastor J.D. Crockrell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brown family.

