Glen Fugitt

Glen Fugitt

Glen Ray Fugitt, 78, of Grayson, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

