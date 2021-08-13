Impact Prevention schedules training for Aug. 23

Impact Prevention has announced a new training opportunity.

They will have a Prevention 101 training from 9 a.m.-11a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at the River Hills Community Building. The group says this will provide a greater understanding of the theoretical frameworks of prevention work, as well as effective prevention methods and skills.

The trainers for this will be Mollie Stevens and Eddie Neel.

Training will be limited to 20 spots, and people are advised to please register early at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YTQGDQ3.

Impact Prevention is committed to provide evidence-based prevention strategies for youth in schools and the community. The group says promoting prevention will build community capacity, improve protective factors increasing the resiliency of youth to have the skills necessary to make healthy decisions regarding substance use and abuse.