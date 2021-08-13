Jason Langham

Jason Andrew Langham, 49, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Legge Langham.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

The flag presentation will be conducted by The Marine Corps League of Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.