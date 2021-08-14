Educational Service Center, South Point see staff changes

With a new school year coming next week for Lawrence County, a few people will be settling into new positions.

At the Lawrence County Educational Services Center, Greta Taylor will be the new student services coordinator, superintendent Jeff Saunders said.

Taylor will take over from Tomi Blankenship, who served in the position last year, following the departure of Julie Walters after several years.

Among their duties, the student services coordinator helms events at the county level, such as Quiz Bowl tournaments, the Lawrence County Spelling Bee and the Lawrence County Science Fair.

Saunders said that Taylor comes to the district after working as a teacher in Gallia County. She is a resident of the Symmes Valley area.

Blankenship has taken a position as a full-time supervisor at the ESC, Saunders said. He said another full-time supervisor joining the ESC will be Amy Cobb.

Cobb began her career at Collins Career Technical Center and worked as a counselor for the Cabell-Midland school district in West Virginia.

Meanwhile, South Point High School will have a new assistant principal.

Jeff Sanders comes to the position from working as band director at Ironton High School.